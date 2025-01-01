Experience the euphoric bliss of Umami Butter Cold Cured Live Rosin, offering a robust, savory terpene profile that combines the best of Gelatti and Black Diamond X strains. The inhale is as smooth as butter, complemented by a subtle sweetness and tanginess that give way to deeper, more intricate notes that remain on the palate. This Indica-dominant concentrate has a creamy color just as rich as its exhale, providing a full-body melt that’s nothing short of decadent. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.