Umami Butter Fresh Press Live Rosin is pressed from the fresh flower of the euphoric Indica-dominant cross of Gelatti and our very own Black Diamond X strains, the results of which creates a savory and creamy Terpene profile. The Japanese word “Umami”, which translates to “essence of deliciousness”, is experienced with each flavor-packed hit of this rosin, and its nose is just as rich and complex, with slightly sweet and tangy undertones balancing out the bolder notes of its flavor profile. With each smooth, flavorful exhale, the body and mind are settled further into a sweet trance that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and at ease. This strain’s sedating qualities are sure to pack a punch, making this solventless concentrate an excellent choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.