Umami Butter Gold Blend is a euphoric Indica-dominant cross of Gelatti and our Black Diamond X, expressing a savory and creamy Terpene profile. The Japanese word “Umami", which translates to "essence of deliciousness”, is experienced with every rich, complex inhale, with slightly sweet and tangy undertones balancing out the bolder notes of its profile. This strain's sedating qualities are sure to pack a punch, making it an excellent choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.