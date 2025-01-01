About this product
The Umami Butter Live Rosin Jam/90u Ice Water Hash Duo is a full-flavored Indica-dominant concentrate set, with an almost intangible savoriness derived from a dense cross of our Black Diamond X and Gelatti strains. A split jar reveals two unique expressions of the same strain, Live Rosin Jam and 90U Ice Water Hash – a perfect duo. Blend them together, or delight in each extract's bold, creamy, tangy undertones separately. Rich in Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this solventless, succulent experience is a must-have for any connoisseur. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. We are constantly expanding our archive of extracts, our latest being our innovative Duo line, an exclusive, custom concentrate experience presented in a split jar, featuring two different expressions of the same strain, allowing users to combine them or explore the subtle nuances of each extract individually. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
