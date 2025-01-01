Umami Butter is a euphoric Indica-dominant cross of Gelatti and our very own Black Diamond X, with a savory and creamy Terpene Profile. This strain displays violet and fuchsia tones interwoven between amber Stigmas that sit beneath a dense sea of sticky, resinous Trichomes. The Japanese word “Umami”, which translates to “essence of deliciousness”, is experienced with each flavor-packed hit of this strain and it’s nose is just as rich and complex; with slightly sweet and tangy undertones balancing out the bolder notes of its profile. With each smooth and flavorful exhale, the body and mind are settled further into a sweet trance that will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and at ease. This strain’s sedating qualities are sure to pack a punch, making it a great choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.