Umami Butter is a cross of Gelatti and our own Black Diamond X. This Indica-dominant strain is terpene rich with a savory and creamy profile. The Japanese word "Umami" translates to "essence of deliciousness”, and perfectly encapsulates this flavor-packed strain. Each hit is rich and complex with slightly sweet and tangy undertones that balance out the bold notes of its profile. Your body and mind will settle into a satiated trance, leaving you deeply relaxed and at ease. Umami is a great choice for decompression, physical recovery, or an end-of-day treat. Every Maven pre-roll is packed with our premium indoor flower in a natural unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent, smooth smoke. Each 5 Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
