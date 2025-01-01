About this product
Bright, zesty, and alive with energy, ZuZu Berry is a standout Sativa, bursting with effervescent citrus, lush berry undertones, and a clean, lingering finish. A cross of Yuzu Mac and Blueberry ZKZ #14, this vibrant cultivar captures the crisp snap of Yuzu Mac’s sour citrus alongside the rich sweetness of Blueberry ZKZ. The high is cerebral and uplifting, delivering focused energy and elevated mood before easing into a smooth, relaxed comedown. With its vivid flavor and expressive terpene profile, ZuZu Berry is the perfect companion for creative flow, daytime inspiration, or a refreshing reset.
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
