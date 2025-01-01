Bright, zesty, and alive with energy, ZuZu Berry is a standout Sativa, bursting with effervescent citrus, lush berry undertones, and a clean, lingering finish. A cross of Yuzu Mac and Blueberry ZKZ #14, this vibrant cultivar captures the crisp snap of Yuzu Mac’s sour citrus alongside the rich sweetness of Blueberry ZKZ. The high is cerebral and uplifting, delivering focused energy and elevated mood before easing into a smooth, relaxed comedown. With its vivid flavor and expressive terpene profile, ZuZu Berry is the perfect companion for creative flow, daytime inspiration, or a refreshing reset. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.