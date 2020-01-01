 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Max Medibles

Max Medibles

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Max Medibles

Max Medibles was formed in order to provide the highest quality of edible cannabis to Canadian consumers. Finally, an adult can indulge for themselves, can medicate for themselves and can enjoy the wide variety of both pleasure and relief that nature has grown for us. If you’re reading this you know and have enjoyed all that marijuana can offer, and we are here to offer you, the cannabis connoisseur, the best products on the market.