  Home
  Brands
  Med-X

Med-X

About Med-X

We innovate the everyday. The Med-X management team has built a cannabis company that focuses on ancillary products, research and development, and education.The cannabis industry has tremendous potential and our products are ready for cultivators who are looking to meet growing demand. With the hospitality and commercial pest control venues using and recommending Nature-Cide nationally, Med-X has created a perfect jump-off point into cannabis cultivation. Management’s track record with product development coupled with multiple national distribution relationships presents the opportunity for success.