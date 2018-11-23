About this strain
Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.
Birds of Paradise effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Creative
64% of people report feeling creative
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
