From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
Blueberry Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
