About this strain
A celebration of legends, delicious indica-dominant Cherry Moon Pie by Big Buddha Seeds crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush. The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.
Cherry Moon Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
