Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Cherry Punch

by MEDCo
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Cherry Punch
Cherry Punch

Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs. 

Cherry Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!