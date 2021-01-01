About this product
our strawberry lemonade now offered in full spectrum!
100mg THC Full Spectrum lemonade.
100mg THC Full Spectrum lemonade.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medible Delights Co.
Maine based cannabis bakery & confectionary. family run and established in 2017. Starting out as processors, Medible Delights has become a brand across Maine, hand crafting a variety of over 50 products. From sugar free products, to drinks, brownies, hard candy, and condiments. We strive everyday to continue to bring the highest quality edibles, in our family fashion, from us to you.
LOCATED 2151 lisbon st, Lewiston ME.
LOCATED 2151 lisbon st, Lewiston ME.