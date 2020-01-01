 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Medibles, Inc
Medibles, Inc Cover Photo

Medibles, Inc

A World Class Marijuana Infused Food Product Company

Twice-Baked Pizza 150mg Hybrid
Twice-Baked Pizza 150mg Hybrid
Lolli-Doo Pops 300mg Hybrid Sour Apple
Lolli-Doo Pops 300mg Hybrid Sour Apple
Tri-Treats 50mg Hybrid Vanilla Galaxies
Tri-Treats 50mg Hybrid Vanilla Galaxies

About Medibles, Inc

Medibles, Inc. is a world class marijuana infused, food product company. Founded in 2008 for the patients, by a patient. Each product is handcrafted from the finest ingredients and delicately infused with the highest quality hash concentrate. Our sweet and savory product line was crafted with a passion to offer a safe alternative form of medicine that best suits your unique physiology. We take pride by providing easy to dose, consistent and compliant products that help improve your life. The value we bring is the relief you deserve. Today Medibles Inc. is an industry leader throughout the state of Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs and currently available in over 200 locations. Medibles Inc. is the staple for the medical marijuana community and beyond. Find your Medibles Inc. provider today.