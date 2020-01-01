Medibles, Inc. is a world class marijuana infused, food product company. Founded in 2008 for the patients, by a patient. Each product is handcrafted from the finest ingredients and delicately infused with the highest quality hash concentrate. Our sweet and savory product line was crafted with a passion to offer a safe alternative form of medicine that best suits your unique physiology. We take pride by providing easy to dose, consistent and compliant products that help improve your life. The value we bring is the relief you deserve. Today Medibles Inc. is an industry leader throughout the state of Colorado. Located in Colorado Springs and currently available in over 200 locations. Medibles Inc. is the staple for the medical marijuana community and beyond. Find your Medibles Inc. provider today.