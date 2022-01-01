About this product
Cost: $82
Description: 25mg CBD Capsules; 30 Count
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Cocoa Butter, and Coconut Oil
This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.
Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.
About this brand
Medical Cannabis Caregivers
The Medical Cannabis Caregivers is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 for the purpose of providing educational and clinical training resources that support the advancement of health care services provided to patients who have a physician’s approval for the medicinal use of cannabis.