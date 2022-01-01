About this product
Cost: $33
Description: Cooling Rub is a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients in a long lasting topical rub; 15ml; 150mg CBD; Joint & Muscle; Apply as needed to affected area.
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, NANO CBD, Wintergreen Oil, Camphor Menthol, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera, Rosemary, Comfrey Leaf & Root, Calendula, Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, and Vitamin E
---
This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.
Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.
---
Free Standard Shipping
Description: Cooling Rub is a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients in a long lasting topical rub; 15ml; 150mg CBD; Joint & Muscle; Apply as needed to affected area.
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, NANO CBD, Wintergreen Oil, Camphor Menthol, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera, Rosemary, Comfrey Leaf & Root, Calendula, Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, and Vitamin E
---
This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.
Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.
---
Free Standard Shipping
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medical Cannabis Caregivers
The Medical Cannabis Caregivers is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 for the purpose of providing educational and clinical training resources that support the advancement of health care services provided to patients who have a physician’s approval for the medicinal use of cannabis.