About this product
Cost: $31.50
Description: First Response Spray; 30ml; 300mg NANO CBD; Apply as needed to affected area (wound care); Antiseptic; Antibacterial.
Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Colloidal Silver, Camellia, NANO CBD, Witch Hazel, Pomegranate Oil, Calendula, Vitamin E, Castor Oil, and a proprietary blend of Essential Oils. [Lavender, Tea Tree, Frankincense, Clove, Helichrysum]
---
This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.
Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.
---
Free Standard Shipping
---
---
About this brand
Medical Cannabis Caregivers
The Medical Cannabis Caregivers is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 for the purpose of providing educational and clinical training resources that support the advancement of health care services provided to patients who have a physician’s approval for the medicinal use of cannabis.