Cost: $31.50

Description: First Response Spray; 30ml; 300mg NANO CBD; Apply as needed to affected area (wound care); Antiseptic; Antibacterial.

Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Colloidal Silver, Camellia, NANO CBD, Witch Hazel, Pomegranate Oil, Calendula, Vitamin E, Castor Oil, and a proprietary blend of Essential Oils. [Lavender, Tea Tree, Frankincense, Clove, Helichrysum]

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

