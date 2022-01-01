Cost: $31.5

Description: Full Spectrum NANO CBD Salve is a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients; 15ml; 150mg NANO CBD; Apply as needed to affected area.

Ingredients: Olive Oil, Beeswax, Rosemary, Aloe Vera, Comfrey Leaf & Root, Calendula, Full Spectrum Nano CBD, Hemp Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Tea Tree EO, Lavender EO, and Clove EO.

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

