Cost: $33

Description: Hot & Cold Rub NANO CBD is a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients in a long lasting topical rub; 15 ml; 150mg; Joint & Muscle; Apply as needed to affected area.

Ingredients: Capsaicin, CBD Isolate, NANO CBD, Wintergreen Oil, Camphor, Menthol, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera, Rosemary, Comfrey Leaf & Root, Calendula, Hemp Seed Oil, Beeswax, and Vitamin E

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

