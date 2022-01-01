Cost: $36

Description: Nano CBD Therapeutic Hot & Cold Liquid Butter is a unique blend of natural ingredients in a long lasting topical rub; 300 mg; 30ml; Apply as needed to affected area.

Active Ingredients: Menthol, Wintergreen, Camphor, Capsaicin, and NANO CBD

Ingredients: Shea, Mango, Kokum, Sal Butters, Olive, Squalane, Coconut Jojoba, Grape Seed, Sunflower Oils, Devils Claw, Calendula, Rosemary, Aloe Vera, Comfrey, and Highest Quality Essential Oils

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

