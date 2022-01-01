Cost: $47

Description: 30ml; 6x Bioavailability

Ingredients: Nano CBD and Water

---

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

---

Free Standard Shipping