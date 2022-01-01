Cost: $31.50

Description: Sleep Syrup w/ CBN; Herbal Solutions; NANO CBD

Active Ingredient: CBD Isolate, NANO CBD, and CBN

Ingredients: Glycerin, Honey Water, Lecithin, MCT Coconut Oil, Valerian Root, Hops, Chamomile, L Tryptophan, Passion Flower, Magnolia Bark, and Natural Flavor

This product is among many others sourced directly from Willow Creek Springs and packed full of rich plant-based ingredients that contain well known healing properties.

Paired with healthy oils and butters, like hemp, shea, and jojoba, for deep moisturizing conditioning. Vegan friendly.

