When it comes to cannabis genetics and microbial detection, Medicinal Genomics is in a class of its own. Medicinal Genomics was born from Courtagen Life Sciences, a CLIA certified genetics testing laboratory that specialized in identifying rare pediatric neurological conditions. Chief Science Officer, Kevin McKernan, worked on the Human Genome Project and was the first scientist to sequence the Cannabis genome. He and the Medicinal Genomics team of DNA experts developed a full suite of cannabis microbial detection tests that have been fully validated on the cannabis plant in an ISO-certified laboratory. The team also offers a cannabis genome sequencing service to growers, as well as a number tests that can be used for marker-selection breeding.