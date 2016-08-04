About this strain
Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.
Think Different effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Creative
48% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
