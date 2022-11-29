About this product
Our newest cooling balm is inspired by the native flora of the Pacific Northwest, specifically the Cascade Mountain range where all its ingredients grow. This healing blend is built around devil’s club root bark, used medicinally by Indigenous people in Oregon for centuries, along with 12 other herbs and essential oils and a generous amount of menthol crystals. We infused this balm with a 1:1 blend of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts for a total of 500mg of cannabinoids, providing your muscles with long-lasting cooling relief to alleviate life’s daily pains and discomforts.
Scent Profile: A cool, stimulating blast that drops you directly into the forest with notes of scotch pine, sandalwood, juniper berry, and wintergreen.
Key Ingredients: Wintergreen, devil's club root bark, pipsissewa, Oregon grape root, yarrow.
Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to areas of discomfort; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, cooling relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin. Pro tip: After a night on the dance floor, rub onto your feet while deeply exhaling as your toes start to feel like ice clouds.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4