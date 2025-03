Target Potency: 300mg THC & 300mg CBD



Our lotions are an ultra-nourishing, potent blend of nature’s most powerful botanicals. It will leave your skin feeling hydrated and silky smooth while providing a slight cooling sensation that permeates deep into your skin. This lotion is lightly scented with Eucalyptus, Lemon, and Lavender essential oils.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.

