Dragon’s Blend was the first product Medicine Farm created for the Oregon medical market in 2014. Like the THC Dragon’s Blend, this blend of 16 medicinal herbs and essential oils is designed to penetrate deep into muscles and relieve life’s daily pains and discomforts. This version is infused with a whopping 4,000mg of hemp-derived CBD ideal for those seeking relief without THC.



Scent Profile: Warm, comforting and earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric.



Key Ingredients: Dragon's blood resin, nettle leaf, frankincense, calendula flowers, alkanet root.



Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to areas of discomfort; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, soothing relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin.