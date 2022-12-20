Our strain-specific Indica tincture now has its own flavor!



This tincture is perfect for those looking to unwind in the evening. This relaxing blend works in tandem with strain-specific Indica extract to elicit a sense of calm. Brimming with 1000mg of THC, this tincture is sure to make even the most stressful of days become a distant memory.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Buttery and Sweet. Like snacking on warm butterscotch cookies next to a fire. Notes of Chamomile, Orange Peel, & Hibiscus Petals.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to relax and unwind.

