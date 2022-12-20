About this product
Our strain-specific Indica tincture now has its own flavor!
This tincture is perfect for those looking to unwind in the evening. This relaxing blend works in tandem with strain-specific Indica extract to elicit a sense of calm. Brimming with 1000mg of THC, this tincture is sure to make even the most stressful of days become a distant memory.
We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.
Flavor Profile: Buttery and Sweet. Like snacking on warm butterscotch cookies next to a fire. Notes of Chamomile, Orange Peel, & Hibiscus Petals.
Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to relax and unwind.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
