Grand Daddy Purple or GDP for short is an iconic cannabis cultivar. Introduced in 2003 by breeder Ken Estes this CA staple was created by crossing Purple Urkle with Big Bud. The flavors from the Purple Urkle are apparent in these vapes with a heavy berry and earthy grape flavor. True to strain this vape leans very much into the sedative side and is an excellent choice when it's time to wind down.
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
