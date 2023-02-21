About this product
Godfather OG is a new exotic strain for the CBD world and can be quite difficult to come by! This new strain yields a dense, trichome-frosted flower, with vibrant kushy notes and sweet fruity undertones. With its’ bright green leaves, abundant orange hairs, and bountiful trichomes; this strain is surely easy on the senses! This dank indica dominant strain of hemp flower leaves the smoker with a relaxed mind and a calm body. This is what makes Godfather perfect for evening and nighttime consumption.
+Strain Type: Hybrid / Indica Dominant
+High Type: Calming / Night time
+Grown 100% Indoor and in Living Soil
+Federal Farm Bill Compliant (Less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC)
+MedMeridian only produces products that are grown without pesticides/heavy metals and are always 3rd party tested to ensure quality standards are met.
About this brand
MedMeridian
MedMeridian started at the beginning of 2020 with one simple goal: to create the highest-quality hemp products that have the ability to make a difference in how you feel and help your quality of life. With that goal in mind, we chose an all indoor facility so that we could closely manage our crops, completely control our growing environment, and create the best possible products.
We now produce some of the best indoor hemp flower on the market and are continually getting better! Between our flower and our gummies, everything we offer is extremely high-quality.
