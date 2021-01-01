About this product
Our THC-Free Tincture Drops are physician-formulated and have no detectable trace of THC. This broad spectrum formulation is a great option for patients who may be subject to drug screenings.
Ingredients
Hemp Extract, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Helianthus Annus (Sunflower) Oil, Natural Peppermint Flavor, 0% THC
Active Cannabinoids:
1000
Flavor:
Peppermint
Size:
30mL bottle = 1 fl. oz.
About this brand
MEDOSI Health
With the tagline “Whole Spectrum Health” MEDOSI came to the Cannabinoid Infused products marketplace with a range of health and wellness products in its inventory. All MEDOSI products contain highest quality natural ingredients along with Hemp-derived cannabinoids.
We offer both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil tincture drops. Our broad spectrum CBD tincture drops is THC-free. It comes with a CBD concentration of 1000mg per 30ml bottle without any THC. Although we have removed THC from this product, it contains other active hemp derived cannabinoids.
Based on your unique needs there are 3 different full spectrum CBD oil tinctures for you to choose from. They have different concentrations with different per serving potency. The CBD Tincture Drops 3500mg/30mL bottle (concentration) is one of the highest that is available in the market. This particular CBD tincture can deliver 116mg CBD per serving.
