1 oz (30ml) contains 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBG and 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD = 2000mg Total and Infused with Hemp Derived Full Spectrum CLEMENTINE KUSH SATIVA Terpenes



Vegan, Organic, OK Kosher Certified and Halal



Potential Benefits of CBG



promotes digestive health

major entourage compound

helps relax muscles after workouts

Activates the ECS System

Promotes healthy joint function

Promotes Homeostasis

Antioxidants Help Neutralize Free Radicals

Promotes Healthy Respiratory Function

Promotes Relaxation



MedPlex™ Gold Standard CBD CBG 1:1 Oil gives you all the wellness benefits of a full-plant extraction, with the added benefit of CBG! CBG is the "mother," or "stem cell," cannabinoid, which creates all other cannabinoids such as CBD. CBG works in the way CBD does by interacting with your CB1 and CB2 receptors in your endocannabinoid system, helping to achieve a healthy equilibrium and homeostasis. When CBG and CBD are paired together with other cannabinoids and terpenes, you will take advantage of what is known as the "entourage effect," which multiplies the wellness benefits of CBD. This tincture is excellent for everyday use and offers you the flexibility to easily adjust your serving size to provide you with the results you are looking for. The recommended serving of CBD & CBG is 30-60mg daily.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Natural Organic Ester Terpenes



Suggested Use: Take 1 serving (1mL) orally. Hold under the tongue for 15-20 seconds prior to swallowing. Adjust dosage as needed. Individual results may vary.



What is CBG?



CBG is the scientific abbreviation for cannabigerol, one of more than 100 non-intoxicating cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. CBG is considered a minor cannabinoid because mature plants generally contain only trace amounts. Like CBD, CBG is shown to have considerable therapeutic potential because of its ability to interact with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system.



How CBG works in unison with CBD



CBD and CBG have similar effects on the body, but they achieve those effects differently. Although CBD is the more abundant of the two cannabinoids, research suggests that the effects of CBG are stronger. CBG is known to enhance the health and wellness benefits of CBD.



The entourage effect and CBG



CBG enhances the therapeutic potential of CBD through a phenomenon known as the entourage effect. This theory that explains how the many phytocannabinoids, plant terpenes, and other components in hemp plants interact to magnify and multiply the effects of the others.



Is CBD + CBG a full spectrum oil?



MedPlex ™ sources CBG from unique U.S. grown hemp strains that contain high levels of CBG. This high-quality extract is used to create an incredibly effective propriety full spectrum CBD + CBG blend.



What are the benefits of CBG oil?



Like CBD, CBG mimics the effects of the main cannabinoids produced in your body (endocannabinoids) to relay urgent messages to their corresponding receptors. Since your endocannabinoid system regulates everything from moods and emotions to the perception of pleasure and pain, supporting ECS function with plant-based cannabinoids could help keep essential processes working as they should. CBG is known to enhance the therapeutic potential of CBD.

