6 gummies in a pouch containing 100mg of THC blend Delta-8 + Delta-9

Psychoactive ingredients: Yes

Serving Size: 1/2 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.



Why Should You Try SoundPack Rick Rubin THC Gummies?

Many people struggle with the pharmaceutical regimen for their particular afflictions and medical conditions, and frequently resort to various forms of alternative medicine. When that choice leads them to cannabis, the options are becoming wide-open with numerous choices, now including CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, THCA, TCHh, THCP, etc. For many, relief has been found using one, or more, as medicine for their ailments and afflictions. Now, more interesting formulations using a combination of these cannabinoids are becoming available. When combined, they create an entourage effect, which means the combination of cannabinoids all work in harmony to produce a unique experience. Individual results will vary based on each individual’s physiology, tolerance, etc. Use caution when starting with these gummies until you understand how it metabolizes in your system. Typically, it’s best to start with 1/2 gummy, wait for a few hours, see how you feel, and then adjust the dosage according to the desired result.



What Is Live Resin?

The reason why it’s called live resin is because the hemp plant is immediately frozen after being harvested. Also, the plant is kept frozen during the extraction process and is not dried or cured. This is to ensure that the finished product keeps all of its properties including terpenes and other compounds. Because the process uses frozen plants instead of fresh ones you’re able to get a lot more potency and flavors. Although you’re able to find similar flavors or potency in other products – live resin is a way for a product to keep its integrity.

The process on how live resin is made means that it is a highly potent product. Also, it’s a lot more pungent than other concentrates and produces a cleaner high. When stacked up against other concentrates like shatter, live resin tends to be a lot more potent. This is because live resin tends to keep most of its potency during the extraction process. When live resin is presented in the form of distillate it tends to keep its integrity a lot better when compared to other distillates.



What is 9-Hydroxy-THC (HXY9-THC)?

The 9-Hydroxy-THC cannabinoid is a chemical your body naturally produces when you consume THC. However, we managed to isolate this chemical to allow your body to absorb more of its potent effects. The end goal is to make regular Hemp-derived THC more potent. Also, the number in front of the Hydroxy represents where the double bond is.



What is HXY10-THC?

Your body naturally creates the cannabinoid 10-hydroxy-THC when you consume THC, just like 9-Hydroxy-THC. To help your body absorb more of this molecule, we isolated it. The result is an increase in the potency of THC generated from ordinary Hemp.



What is THCP?

THCP first begins as a substance initially formed as Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), known as the “mother cannabinoid” from which cannabinoids derive from. By the same token, TCHPA (Tetrahydrocannabiphorol Acid) becomes THCP and on its own it’s 33 times stronger than regular Delta-9 THC, which means its effects on the body are amplified. Delta 9P THC-P is the strongest version of THC-P, with most products on the market only using Delta 8 THC-P. People report experiencing a very euphoric high that includes powerful mood enhancing/uplifting properties.



What is THCM?

The THCM cannabinoid stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol Methoxy or 1-Methoxy-THC. It is an extremely rare compound found in THC, and because of this, not much is known yet about this cannabinoid. However, it is known to produce a clear-headed high.



What is Delta-8?

Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in both cannabis and Industrial Hemp plants. It exists naturally and can also be produced by converting CBD or Δ9 THC via a chemical reaction using heat or other methods. The effects of Delta 8 vary person-to-person, but the typical anecdotal information from consumers is that it’s relaxing, mood-boosting, mildly euphoric, yet clear headed. It has a tendency to be motivating and energizing at lower doses, but can be sleep-inducing at higher doses.



Dosing

It’s strongly recommended to start with 1/4 – 1/2 gummy to experience how these gummies affect you. They’re nothing like the other gummies that we sell, and may cause a much stronger reaction than expected. Since each person’s metabolism is different, some may find that a low dose will be more than enough to have achieve the desired result, while others may need a full gummy. Another factor to consider is the amount of time required for the gummy to be digested, which varies from person-to-person. For best results, consume the dose before eating, or eat the gummy with food, to facilitate the highest rate of absorption into your system. Until you understand how these gummies affect you, it’s best to wait at least 1-2 hours for effects to take place, before deciding to consume more, since a common issue is over-dosing due to the delayed effects when consuming edibles.



WARNING

Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when taking these gummies. These gummies may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. Medplex will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



DISCLAIMER

Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.



FDA Compliance

The information on this website has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration or any other medical body. We do not aim to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. You also acknowledge and understand that Medplex, in no way, makes any claims as to the health or medical benefits of any products sold on this website. You are able to do independent research and draw your own conclusions and opinions as to any health benefits that these products may provide. You must consult your doctor before acting on any content on this website, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a medical condition.



