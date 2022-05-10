About this product
$30 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY
$46 - $30 COUPON CODE (LEAFLY30) = $16
FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS
MEDPLEX CBD FACE CREAM (1oz) is nature's answer to more radiant skin! It helps to nourish and protect the skin with a natural collection of hand-picked skin superheroes like coconut oil, avocado, ginseng, and aloe. Choose from 3 strengths to fit your skin care needs and enjoy gentle hydration and a hefty dose of antioxidants for better, brighter skin.
CHOOSE YOUR EXTRACT:
Full-Spectrum is an extract that features hemp in its purest, most unprocessed form. This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBD, CBDa, CBC, CBG, and more. Hemp naturally contains a small amount of THC, so full-spectrum extracts will contain trace amounts of this compound, but always under the legal limit of .3%.
THC-Free Broad-Spectrum is an extract that features all of hemp’s naturally occurring compounds and beneficial cannabinoids just like a full-spectrum extract, but has the THC removed
CHOOSE YOUR STRENGTH
Original 250MG CBD Face Cream is perfect for those looking to add CBD to their skin routine to treat minor skin imperfections.
Extra Strong 500MG CBD Face Cream features more of a CBD boost than our original formula for greater antioxidant and nutrient content.
High-Potency 1000MG CBD Face Cream garners double the dose of our extra-strong formula for greater nourishment, protection, and skin transformation that you'll have to see to believe!
USAGE:
Start with freshly cleansed skin. Apply daily in the morning using fingertips. Massage gently onto the face and neck in an upward motion. Allow product to absorb fully before applying make-up.
USE FOR:
Replenishing dry skin
Gentle hydration
Nourishing antioxidants
Essential fatty-acids for healthy skin
Revitalizing benefits of CBD & ginseng
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
What does CBD face cream do? CBD face cream is incredible at providing support for our skin. With its abundant essential fatty acids, it gives the skin nourishment and nutrition it needs to look bright, supple, fresh, and revitalized.
Is CBD good for skin care? CBD is good for skin care because it’s abundant in plant cannabinoids. Cannabinoids have been scientifically proven to help promote healthy inflammatory function, which naturally works to counteract common skin issues: acne, rosacea, and dry skin.
Can CBD absorb through the skin? Yes and no. Topically applied CBD absorbs deep into the skin’s epidermis, but it does not soak in deep enough to reach the bloodstream. For this reason, topical CBD won’t cause the same mental benefits that you’d get from consuming CBD orally.
What are the benefits of CBD face cream? CBD oil helps to supports normal inflammatory function as well as healthy and clear skin. CBD is densely packed with beneficial ingredients that help nourish the skin including antioxidants, amino acids, and essential fatty acids.
How should I use CBD face cream? Scoop out a quarter-sized amount of CBD face cream with washed hands and apply to a freshly washed face in an upward, circular motion. Use CBD face cream at night before bed and in the morning in tandem with your favorite sunscreen.
Ingredients:
CBD Extract
Purified Water (Aqua)
Glycerin
Stearic Acid
Myristyl Myristate
Cetearyl Alcohol
Ceteareth-20
Glyceryl Stearate
Butryospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil
Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil
Cetyl Alcohol
Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil
Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice
Calendula Officinalis Flower Oil
Passiflora edulis (Passion Fruit) Seed Oil
Euterpe oleracea (Açaí Palm) Fruit Oil
Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylgylercin)
Ethylhexylgylercin
MCT Oil
$46 - $30 COUPON CODE (LEAFLY30) = $16
FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS
About this brand
MedPlex
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its customers. MedPlex sells CBD, CBG and Delta-8 products in the form of oils, tinctures, balms, creams, skin treatments, vape cartridges/pods, gummies and chocolates.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
