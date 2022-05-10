$30 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY

MEDPLEX CBD FACE CREAM (1oz) is nature's answer to more radiant skin! It helps to nourish and protect the skin with a natural collection of hand-picked skin superheroes like coconut oil, avocado, ginseng, and aloe. Choose from 3 strengths to fit your skin care needs and enjoy gentle hydration and a hefty dose of antioxidants for better, brighter skin.



CHOOSE YOUR EXTRACT:



Full-Spectrum is an extract that features hemp in its purest, most unprocessed form. This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBD, CBDa, CBC, CBG, and more. Hemp naturally contains a small amount of THC, so full-spectrum extracts will contain trace amounts of this compound, but always under the legal limit of .3%.

THC-Free Broad-Spectrum is an extract that features all of hemp’s naturally occurring compounds and beneficial cannabinoids just like a full-spectrum extract, but has the THC removed



CHOOSE YOUR STRENGTH



Original 250MG CBD Face Cream is perfect for those looking to add CBD to their skin routine to treat minor skin imperfections.

Extra Strong 500MG CBD Face Cream features more of a CBD boost than our original formula for greater antioxidant and nutrient content.

High-Potency 1000MG CBD Face Cream garners double the dose of our extra-strong formula for greater nourishment, protection, and skin transformation that you'll have to see to believe!



USAGE:



Start with freshly cleansed skin. Apply daily in the morning using fingertips. Massage gently onto the face and neck in an upward motion. Allow product to absorb fully before applying make-up.



USE FOR:



Replenishing dry skin

Gentle hydration

Nourishing antioxidants

Essential fatty-acids for healthy skin

Revitalizing benefits of CBD & ginseng



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)



What does CBD face cream do? CBD face cream is incredible at providing support for our skin. With its abundant essential fatty acids, it gives the skin nourishment and nutrition it needs to look bright, supple, fresh, and revitalized.

Is CBD good for skin care? CBD is good for skin care because it’s abundant in plant cannabinoids. Cannabinoids have been scientifically proven to help promote healthy inflammatory function, which naturally works to counteract common skin issues: acne, rosacea, and dry skin.

Can CBD absorb through the skin? Yes and no. Topically applied CBD absorbs deep into the skin’s epidermis, but it does not soak in deep enough to reach the bloodstream. For this reason, topical CBD won’t cause the same mental benefits that you’d get from consuming CBD orally.

What are the benefits of CBD face cream? CBD oil helps to supports normal inflammatory function as well as healthy and clear skin. CBD is densely packed with beneficial ingredients that help nourish the skin including antioxidants, amino acids, and essential fatty acids.

How should I use CBD face cream? Scoop out a quarter-sized amount of CBD face cream with washed hands and apply to a freshly washed face in an upward, circular motion. Use CBD face cream at night before bed and in the morning in tandem with your favorite sunscreen.



Ingredients:



CBD Extract

Purified Water (Aqua)

Glycerin

Stearic Acid

Myristyl Myristate

Cetearyl Alcohol

Ceteareth-20

Glyceryl Stearate

Butryospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Oil

Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil

Cetyl Alcohol

Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil

Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice

Calendula Officinalis Flower Oil

Passiflora edulis (Passion Fruit) Seed Oil

Euterpe oleracea (Açaí Palm) Fruit Oil

Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylgylercin)

Ethylhexylgylercin

MCT Oil