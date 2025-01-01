About this product
One Bottle 1 oz (30ml)
contains 1000mg of CBG and 1000mg of CBD + 80MG DELTA 9 THC = 2080mg Total
Vegan
Organic
OK Kosher Certified
6 Strain Profile Flavors
Sativa - Banana Kush
Sativa - Clementine Kush
Hybrid - Pineapple Express
Hybrid - Blueberry Cookies
Indica - Purple Punch
Indica - Zkittles
MedPlex™ Gold Standard CBD CBG 1:1 Oil gives you all the wellness benefits of a full-plant extraction, with the added benefit of CBG! CBG is the "mother," or "stem cell," cannabinoid, which creates all other cannabinoids such as CBD. CBG works in the way CBD does by interacting with your CB1 and CB2 receptors in your endocannabinoid system, helping to achieve a healthy equilibrium and homeostasis. When CBG and CBD are paired together with other cannabinoids and terpenes, you will take advantage of what is known as the "entourage effect," which multiplies the wellness benefits of CBD. This tincture is excellent for everyday use and offers you the flexibility to easily adjust your serving size to provide you with the results you are looking for. The recommended serving of CBD & CBG is 30-60mg daily.
$20 BANANA KUSH Full Spectrum Tincture Oil Drops 2000mg CBD CBG THC Cannabis Dispensary Sale
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
