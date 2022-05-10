$30 OFF COUPON FOR LEAFLY MEMBERS ONLY

$68 - $30 COUPON CODE (LEAFLY30) = $38

FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS



MEDPLEX CBD COOLING PEPPERMINT RUB (2oz) 2000MG is a thick moisturizing salve designed to quench dehydrated skin while helping to support healthy joint mobility, a normal recovery response, and healthy inflammatory function. Pesky discomfort is soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry and sensitive. Our all-natural rub features nature made ingredients like lavender, MCT oil, CBD oil, and peppermint oil for a cooling effect.



Full Spectrum is an extract that features hemp in its purest, most unprocessed form. This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBD, CBDa, CBC, CBG, and more. Hemp naturally contains a small amount of THC, so full-spectrum extracts will contain trace amounts of this compound, but always under the legal limit of .3%.

High-Potency 2000MG CBD cooling rub garners 10x the dose of our original formula for greater nourishment, protection, and relief from stubborn aches.



USE FOR:



Replenishing dry skin

Gentle hydration

Nourishing antioxidants

Essential fatty-acids for healthy skin

Revitalizing benefits of CBD



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)



What does CBD do for skin? CBD is an antioxidant rich nutrient that provides support for our skin. With its abundant essential fatty acids, it gives the skin nourishment and nutrition it needs to look bright, supple, fresh, and revitalized. Additionally, it has the potential to help support physical aches.

Is CBD good for skin care? Our CBD cooling topical lotion is good for skin care because it’s abundant in plant cannabinoids. Cannabinoids have been scientifically proven to help promote healthy inflammatory function, which naturally works to counteract common skin issues: acne, rosacea, and dry skin.

Can CBD absorb through the skin? Yes and no. Topically applied CBD cooling cream absorbs deep into the skin’s epidermis, but it does not soak in deep enough to reach the bloodstream. For this reason, topical CBD won’t cause the same mental benefits that you’d get from consuming CBD orally.



Ingredients:



CBD Extract

Water

Castor Seed Oil

Glycerin

Peppermint Oil

Polyacrylate-13

Arnica Montana Flower Extract

Sodium Hylauronate

Lavender Oil

Matricaria Flower Extract

Menthol

MCT Oil

Aloe Leaf Juice

Xanthan Gum

Citric Acid

Sodium Citrate

polyisobutene

Polysorbate 20

Potassium Sorbate

Phenoxyethanol

Ethylextlglycerin

Stearic Acid

Myristyl Myristate

Cetearyl Alcohol

Ceteareth-20

Glyceryl Stearate

Butryospermum Parkii Butter

Sunflower Oil

Jojoba Seed Oil

Oryza Sativa Bran Oil

Calenda Officinalis Flower Oil

Passion Fruit Seed Oil

Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil