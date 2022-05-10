About this product
MEDPLEX CBD COOLING PEPPERMINT RUB (2oz) 2000MG is a thick moisturizing salve designed to quench dehydrated skin while helping to support healthy joint mobility, a normal recovery response, and healthy inflammatory function. Pesky discomfort is soothed by our special formula, suitable for all skin types including dry and sensitive. Our all-natural rub features nature made ingredients like lavender, MCT oil, CBD oil, and peppermint oil for a cooling effect.
Full Spectrum is an extract that features hemp in its purest, most unprocessed form. This extract contains all of the beneficial cannabinoids present in hemp: CBD, CBN, CBD, CBDa, CBC, CBG, and more. Hemp naturally contains a small amount of THC, so full-spectrum extracts will contain trace amounts of this compound, but always under the legal limit of .3%.
High-Potency 2000MG CBD cooling rub garners 10x the dose of our original formula for greater nourishment, protection, and relief from stubborn aches.
USE FOR:
Replenishing dry skin
Gentle hydration
Nourishing antioxidants
Essential fatty-acids for healthy skin
Revitalizing benefits of CBD
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
What does CBD do for skin? CBD is an antioxidant rich nutrient that provides support for our skin. With its abundant essential fatty acids, it gives the skin nourishment and nutrition it needs to look bright, supple, fresh, and revitalized. Additionally, it has the potential to help support physical aches.
Is CBD good for skin care? Our CBD cooling topical lotion is good for skin care because it’s abundant in plant cannabinoids. Cannabinoids have been scientifically proven to help promote healthy inflammatory function, which naturally works to counteract common skin issues: acne, rosacea, and dry skin.
Can CBD absorb through the skin? Yes and no. Topically applied CBD cooling cream absorbs deep into the skin’s epidermis, but it does not soak in deep enough to reach the bloodstream. For this reason, topical CBD won’t cause the same mental benefits that you’d get from consuming CBD orally.
Ingredients:
CBD Extract
Water
Castor Seed Oil
Glycerin
Peppermint Oil
Polyacrylate-13
Arnica Montana Flower Extract
Sodium Hylauronate
Lavender Oil
Matricaria Flower Extract
Menthol
MCT Oil
Aloe Leaf Juice
Xanthan Gum
Citric Acid
Sodium Citrate
polyisobutene
Polysorbate 20
Potassium Sorbate
Phenoxyethanol
Ethylextlglycerin
Stearic Acid
Myristyl Myristate
Cetearyl Alcohol
Ceteareth-20
Glyceryl Stearate
Butryospermum Parkii Butter
Sunflower Oil
Jojoba Seed Oil
Oryza Sativa Bran Oil
Calenda Officinalis Flower Oil
Passion Fruit Seed Oil
Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil
About this brand
MedPlex
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its customers. MedPlex sells CBD, CBG and Delta-8 products in the form of oils, tinctures, balms, creams, skin treatments, vape cartridges/pods, gummies and chocolates.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
