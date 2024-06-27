Brand: Alpha Product Line: Formula26 Strain Type: Hybrid Strain: Strawberry Gelato Tank: Ceramic Tip Tank Size: 1gram Price: 3 carts for $59 Free Shipping
Enjoy the highest quality THC oil vape cartridge in the market, loaded with THC-P the most powerful cannabinoid in the world. Guaranteed to make your vaping experience out of this world.
Medplex is the featured online dispensary featuring the most potent and federal compliant products. Free shipping to your door in discreet packaging.
Alpha Formula26 THC blend vape cartridges features full spectrum cannabinoid profiles and terpene blends conceived to give you the maximum effects.
1000mg full tank
900 mg total active cannabinoids
NO: VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, or other harmful cutting agents
California grown pesticide free hemp!
Delta 8 THC is a strong cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
Product Description
Description: Battery and breath-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic Coils
Tank: Polycarbonate
Ingredients: Natural Full Spectrum Cannabinoids + Plant based Terpenes
Click Here To View Certificate of Analysis for 510 thread thc blend cart DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT Consult a physician before using this product Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use. Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test. All products on medplex.com are legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. This product is in full compliance with the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill.
Disclosures All products sold on this site are derived from 100% legal USA hemp and contains less then 0.3% Delta9 in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. The products on this site are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21 depending on the laws of your governing state or territory. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by the FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. By using this site you agree to follow the Privacy Policy and all Terms & Conditions printed on this site. Void Where Prohibited By Law. Delta-8 disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, KY, ID, IA, MI, MS, MT, NY, NV, ND, OR, RI, UT, VT, WA. THCA disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment in the following states: AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, ID, IA, MI, MS, MT, NV, NH, NY, ND, OR, RI, SC, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV.
Strawberry Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Strawberry Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato #33 and Strawberry Snow Cone. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Gelato effects make them feel talkative, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawberry Gelato features an aroma and flavor profile of pungentdiesel and strawberry. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination, MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.