Alpha's new limited harvest indoor delicately grown flower with limited amounts of delta 9 and plenty of THCA infusion. Enjoy a crystal clear elevated experience with a generous 10g net weight jar.



Strain: Guava Cake Hybrid



Packaging: Child proof, smell proof air sealed tight jar



Certificate of Laboratory Analysis

COA for Alpha Limited Harvest THCA Flower



What is THCA?



THCA is the precursor to Delta 9 THC. Signified by the “A” in THCA. THCA becomes Delta 9 THC through heating, which also gives it a psychoactive effect. Without heating, THCA does not have any effects. Therefore, when heated THCA becomes regular Delta 9 THC and has the strength and effects of the THC we all know and love.

What is 8-Hydroxy-THC (HXY8-THC)?



Your body naturally creates the cannabinoid 8-hydroxy-THC when you consume THC. To help your body absorb more of this molecule, we isolated it, resulting in a more potent version of Delta 8 THC. The number before the word hydroxy tells you where the double bond is in the molecule.

What is Delta-9P THC (Delta 9 THC-P)?



THCP first begins as a substance initially formed as Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), known as the “mother cannabinoid” from which cannabinoids derive from. By the same token, TCHPA (Tetrahydrocannabiphorol Acid) becomes THCP and on its own it’s 33 times stronger than regular Delta-9 THC, which means its effects on the body are amplified. Delta 9P THC-P is the strongest version of THC-P, with most products on the market only using Delta 8 THC-P. People report experiencing a very euphoric high that includes powerful mood enhancing/uplifting properties.



WARNING



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when smoking this product. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. Medplex will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.

DISCLAIMER



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

Additional information

2018 Farm Bill



How does the 2018 Farm Bill define hemp? What does it mean for FDA-regulated products?



At the federal level, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334, (the 2018 Farm Bill) was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Among other things, this new law changes certain federal authorities relating to the production and marketing of hemp, defined as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” These changes include removing hemp from the CSA, which means that cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis are no longer controlled substances under federal law.



The 2018 Farm Bill, however, explicitly preserved FDA’s authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under the FDC Act and section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). FDA treats products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds as it does any other FDA-regulated products — meaning they’re subject to the same authorities and requirements as FDA-regulated products containing any other substance. This is true regardless of whether the cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds are classified as hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.

