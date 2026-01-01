About this product
CBD Oil for Pets – 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture for Dogs & Cats
If you're looking for a natural way to support your pet’s health and well-being, our 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil for pets may be the perfect solution. Specially crafted for both dogs and cats, this powerful CBD oil tincture is made with high-quality, lab-tested hemp extract to promote balance and calm in your furry companion.
Pet parents across the country are turning to CBD for dogs and CBD for cats to help with a wide range of everyday issues—whether it's anxiety during thunderstorms, joint discomfort, aging-related stiffness, digestive problems, or simply a need for overall wellness support. Our full spectrum formula contains a blend of beneficial cannabinoids that work together to enhance the soothing effects of CBD, giving your pet the best nature has to offer.
Easy to use and fast-acting, just a few CBD oil tincture drops under your pet’s tongue or mixed with their food can make a noticeable difference. Many owners report improvements in their pet's mood, energy levels, sleep quality, and mobility within days of regular use.
You can shop CBD for pets online directly from our store, with the confidence that every product is third-party tested for purity and potency.
Give your dog or cat the gift of comfort and calm with our trusted CBD oil for pets. Your best friend deserves the very best.
Fulfillment
CBD Oil for Pets – 1000mg Full Spectrum Tincture for Dogs & Cats
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain exotic THCA flower, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, and ultra potent THCH THCP ready to use in the form of exotic flower, gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
