Alpha Nano2 Remix Exclusive Special Edition
Live Resin Terpenes BLUE DREAM then added to THC, THCP and THCA crystals for an absolutely explosive experience.
Give it a try and tell us it's not the best you've ever had :)
Hardware provided by iKrusher
Guaranteed leak/clog proof, will smoke till the last drop.
Packaged in air tight sealed aluminum interior mylar bag for maximum freshness.
Key Features:
inhale activation
anti-clogging technology
full tank visibility
overtime inhaling protection
low voltage protection (no burnt taste)
powerful 260 mAh rechargeable battery
Patented ikonic ceramic coils can handle high heat levels for extended periods of time, so that you can take a big long drag without worrying about burning out our coil.
Best Care Recommendations:
do not leave battery in a high temperature room
charge your battery at least 30-60 minutes for full power
do not charge overnight
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain exotic THCA flower, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, and ultra potent THCH THCP ready to use in the form of exotic flower, gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
