Indulge in luxury with our Diamond Heights THCa hemp flower pre-rolls. Crafted from our world-class indoor-grown THCa flower, these ready-to-smoke 1.3G pre-rolls offer unparalleled convenience without compromising on quality. With 2 THCa pre-rolls per pack, you get double the potency and twice the flavor!



What is THCa?

THCa, or Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid, is a naturally occurring compound in Hemp and a precursor to THC. In its raw form, THCa is non-psychoactive, but it turns into THC through decarboxylation, which happens when THCa gets exposed to heat. When vaped or smoked, THCa becomes psychoactive, which can get you high. However, how much THC comes from THCa depends on the amount of heat, quality, and strain.



What is THCa Hemp Flower?



Our premium-grade THCa hemp flower stands as a testament to meticulous indoor cultivation practices, surpassing typical dispensary standards. Grown under optimal conditions, our collection exemplifies superior quality. These THCa flowers are cultivated with precision, boasting notably high THCa content. This careful cultivation, followed by expert curing, results in an impressive concentration of aromatic terpenes, contributing to a rich and invigorating flavor profile.



What distinguishes our THCa hemp flower is its organic purity. Devoid of distillates or synthetic alterations, our flowers retain their natural essence. THCa, an inactive compound within raw hemp, transforms into THC upon heating during the smoking process, offering an added potency to the experience. Our collection promises an authentic and potent THC-enhanced journey, amplifying the enjoyment and invigoration of each inhalation, making it an exceptional choice for enthusiasts seeking a natural, potent cannabis experience.





Show more