Juicy Kush Big Kahuna Gummies – 10 count / 5000mg
Each Juicy Kush Big Kahuna Gummy packs a punch with 500mg, with 10 gummies per bag, you’re getting a whopping 5000mg total per bag! But what truly sets these gummies apart is their potent blend of THC-A Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, Delta-9 THC, HHC, and Delta-8 Live Resin.

With a potent blend of cannabinoids, these gummies offer an unparalleled experience. Say goodbye to bitter-tasting products; these gummies are bursting with flavor. Whether you’re at home or on the go, Juicy Kush Big Kahuna Gummies are the perfect way to indulge in some hemp goodness.

But it’s not just about the potency; it’s about the flavor explosion too! Juicy Kush Big Kahuna Gummies come in a variety of tantalizing flavors that will tickle your taste buds and leave you craving more. From Berry Melon to Strawberry Mango, there’s a flavor for every palate.

About this strain

Kahuna is a 4-way cross between Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, Jack Herer, and Afghan Hawaiian that brings together a wide set of influences for a complex high. The Kahuna variety has both tropical influences in its parentage and spiritually attuning effects when used.

MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
