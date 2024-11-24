

1000mg total oil

No cutting/filling oils, like VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.



Potential Effects Of THCP



Full body/cerebral experience

Strong buzz/intoxicating

Happiness

Uplifting



Benefit of Vaping Delta 8/ Delta 9/ THCJD /THCP



Vaping gives your body access to the effects of Delta 8/THCP, and the other cannabinoids and terpenes, in the shortest time frame, and with a high percentage of bioavailability (i.e., the amount that actually enters your bloodstream). As a vape product, the Delta 8/THCP and other compounds are aerosolized as you inhale, which means that the absorption rate is significantly faster than if you ingest orally (e.g., edibles, sublingual oils, etc.). Not only do vape oils hit your sublingual glands as the vapor passes through your mouth, it also gets directly into your bloodstream as vapor reaches the small blood vessels in your lungs. When it comes to immediately feeling the full effects of the hemp plant’s oil extract, there is no better delivery system. When consuming edibles, as a comparison, the delivery to your bloodstream takes a longer path through the digestive system, which may delay the effect 1-2 hours. Also during the digestion process, you’ll lose a significant amount as waste, allowing for only 10-15% of the product to actually enter your bloodstream.

Dosing



This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs (do not exceed 3 seconds per puff), and then wait 30-60 minutes to see how how you feel. THCP is known to have a more powerful effect on certain individuals, so be patient until you understand how long it takes for the effects to kick-in. Vaping Delta 8/THCP may be intoxicating to some people. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery while using this product.

What Does THCP Feel Like?



Because THCP is a recent discovery and research on its effects is still early, personal experiences can vary widely.



Given its enhanced binding affinity to the CB1 receptor, THCP is considered to be approximately 30 times more potent than traditional THC.



This means the effects can be more pronounced, potentially leading to a stronger, more intense euphoric feeling with smaller doses.



Users have reported heightened feelings of relaxation, altered perception, and increased introspection. In some cases, individuals have noted a greater intensity in the typical effects associated with THC, such as enhanced sensory perception.



While these effects may sound appealing, they can also be overwhelming, especially for novice users or those with a low tolerance to cannabinoids. Therefore, most are not recommended to start their cannabis journey with THCP.



However, if you want to try it for yourself, it's advisable to start with a low dose and gradually increase it as your comfort and tolerance levels allow.



Please keep in mind everyone's reaction to THCP could be different, as the effects of cannabinoids are often influenced by factors such as individual body chemistry, the method of consumption, and the presence of other cannabinoids and terpenes.



Despite the lack of comprehensive scientific studies, anecdotal evidence from those who have used THCP suggests potential benefits similar to those associated with THC, including pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, and mood elevation.



What Does THC-JD Feel Like?



THCJD, also known as tetrahydrocannabioctyl, is a newly rediscovered cannabinoid that has garnered attention, especially from hemp product manufacturers. What sets THCJD apart is its reportedly "unique psychedelic effect," which has gained recognition for being genuinely distinctive. According to some anecdotal reports, THCJD is a staggering 19 times more intoxicating than THC.



What Does H4CBD Feel Like?



Hexahydrocannabidiol (H4CBD) is a synthesized cannabinoid, created by converting the two carbon-carbon double bonds in the limonene part of CBD to single bonds via the addition of four hydrogen atoms. This process, known as hydrogenation, is very similar to that used to make margarine from vegetable oil.



The exact properties of H4CBD remain largely unknown, The limited information available on this cannabinoid indicates that it has a considerably higher affinity for your brain’s CB1 neuroreceptors than conventional CBD. Since CBD normally does not have any direct affinity for CB1 receptors, it is unclear what to make of this data. Nonetheless, people who use H4CBD generally report that it feels like CBD, but with considerably higher psychoactivity.

Effects



Due to the results of a single study from 2006, there’s widespread speculation that H4CBD may be as much as 100 times more potent than CBD — at least in certain ways. The study in question found that hydrogenated forms of CBD showed surprisingly high affinity for the brain’s CB1 neuroreceptors.¹



The level of affinity was nowhere near as high as is observed in the case of THC, but it was, nonetheless, notable. While a 2017 research review echoed this opinion, no new studies into the bioactive or psychoactive properties of H4CBD have been conducted recently.²



Anecdotally, H4CBD users have noted that using this cannabinoid feels something like taking a 2:1 CBD:THC product. The familiar, non-intoxicating effects of CBD are still dominant. There’s also a slight sense of intoxication that might help take the edge off or make the effects of CBD more enjoyable.



WARNING



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when vaping Delta 8/THCP. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. Medplex will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



This THC-P vape cartridge may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.

DISCLAIMER



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

2018 Farm Bill



How does the 2018 Farm Bill define hemp? What does it mean for FDA-regulated products?



At the federal level, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Pub. L. 115-334, (the 2018 Farm Bill) was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Among other things, this new law changes certain federal authorities relating to the production and marketing of hemp, defined as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” These changes include removing hemp from the CSA, which means that cannabis plants and derivatives that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis are no longer controlled substances under federal law.



The 2018 Farm Bill, however, explicitly preserved FDA’s authority to regulate products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds under the FDC Act and section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act). FDA treats products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds as it does any other FDA-regulated products — meaning they’re subject to the same authorities and requirements as FDA-regulated products containing any other substance. This is true regardless of whether the cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds are classified as hemp under the 2018 Farm Bill.



read more