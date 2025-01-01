About this product
Creatine Gummies Wholesale Bulk
Introducing Our Sugar-Free Vegan Creatine Gummies – Infused with Vitamin B12 & Magnesium Complex
Fuel your performance and support daily wellness with our sugar-free vegan creatine gummies, thoughtfully crafted for active lifestyles. Each gummy delivers a powerful combination of pure creatine monohydrate, vitamin B12, and a magnesium complex—designed to enhance energy, support muscle recovery, and promote nervous system health, all without any added sugar or animal products.
Whether you're an athlete, a wellness enthusiast, or simply looking to level up your daily supplement routine, our gummies offer a clean, convenient alternative to powders and capsules.
✔️ Vegan & Sugar-Free
✔️ Enhanced with B12 for energy metabolism
✔️ Magnesium complex to support muscle and nerve function
✔️ Tasty, easy-to-take format – no mixing required
Available now for wholesale and bulk purchase online, with fast, reliable shipping and dedicated support for resellers, gyms, and wellness retailers.
Elevate your supplement game – naturally.
Fulfillment
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain exotic THCA flower, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, and ultra potent THCH THCP ready to use in the form of exotic flower, gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
