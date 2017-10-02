Sauce Carts XL Granddaddy Purp Delta 9 THC Full spectrum live resin Cart

by MedPlex Online Dispensary
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Sauce Carts 1500MG classic vape cart With an ultra-high potency of 87% THC and 12% CBD,

perfect carts for those seeking a strong, yet balanced, effect.

Produced with cannabis oil derived from terpenes processed by quality labs LLC,

Sauce live resin Cart purity is paramount.
Pure sauce cart are rigorously tested to ensure they contain no detectable levels of pesticides.

When it comes to purity, Sauce sets the standard.
Sauced live resin carts thc rigorous testing process guarantees sauce carts are free from detectable levels of pesticides.

You can enjoy every puff without any concerns about harmful substances, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the flavors and effects of our premium live resin carts.

You can enjoy your vaping sessions with peace of mind,

knowing that you’re inhaling only the finest quality cannabis oil.

The epitome of quality, potency, and flavor. Order yours today and discover why Sauce are the go-to choice for discerning cannabis connoisseurs around the world.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex Online Dispensary
Shop products
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
Notice a problem?Report this item