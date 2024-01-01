Smokiez Cannabis THC Gummies Edibles Raspberry Sour Diesel 30 ct 3000mg

About this product


Alpha Raspberry Sour Diesel THC blend gummies
30 gummies x 100mg each = 3000mg bag
Psychoactive ingredients: Yes
Serving Size: 1/2 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.
Product Description
Fruit Pectin Based - Vegan
Total D8 THC Content: 3000mg
D8 THC Content Per Gummy: 100mg
Gummies per Pack: 30
Container: Resealable aluminum mylar bag

About this strain

Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Raspberry Diesel is a mouthwatering hybrid that crosses Sour Diesel and Sweet Cherry Afghan. Buds are light green with the tasty aroma and flavor of berries with diesel undertones. A great strain for extractions, Raspberry Diesel will leave you feeling elevated with a cerebral and physical high. 

MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.

MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.

MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.

Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.

This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
