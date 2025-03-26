About this product
All available options:
Watermelon Creatine + Magnesium Gummies for post workout/activity
Blue Razz Creatine + Magnesium Gummies for post workout/activity
Blueberry Lemonade Creatine + Magnesium Gummies for post workout/activity
Cherry Creatine + B12 Energy Gummies for pre workout/activity
Strawberry Lemonade Creatine + B12 Energy Gummies for pre workout/activity
DISCLOSURE: THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY CBD OR THC. 100% CANNABINOID FREE PRODUCT. (SUPPLEMENT ONLY)
REVOLUTIONARY FORMULA FOR PEAK PERFORMANCE: Experience the next generation of creatine supplementation with our vegan gummies, powered by 1.25g of premium Micronized Creatine Monohydrate per gummy.
Crafted for athletes and wellness seekers alike, these gummies support muscle strength, recovery, and enhanced endurance. ENHANCE FOCUS & PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE: Infused with scientifically proven micronized creatine for unmatched quality, these gummies help sharpen mental clarity and sustain focus during workouts and daily tasks. Unleash the power of a sharper mind paired with a stronger body.
CLEAN, VEGAN, & NON-MELTING DESIGN: Designed with a unique anti-melting formula, our gummies are perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Vegan, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free, they cater to all dietary preferences without compromising on quality.
CONVENIENT & DELICIOUS: Say goodbye to messy powders and bland supplements. Our refreshing watermelon flavor makes every gummy an indulgence. With 1.25g creatine per gummy, enjoy ultimate convenience and performance benefits in every bite.
BUILD MUSCLE & BOOST RECOVERY: Maximize your gains with creatine, scientifically proven to promote muscle growth, enhance recovery, and increase endurance. Whether you're lifting, running, or recovering, these gummies elevate every step of your fitness journey.
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain exotic THCA flower, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, and ultra potent THCH THCP ready to use in the form of exotic flower, gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
