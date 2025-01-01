About this product
Profile: Grapefruit Romulan tantalizes with a unique flavor profile characterized by zesty grapefruit and tropical notes, accented by hints of apple and a subtle piney undertone.
Type: Hybrid
Capacity: 2g per pre-roll
Blend: Top shelf THC-A indoor flower infused with .5g of Hash Oil
Main Cannabinoids: THC-A
Hashholes deliver a premium experience with our top-tier 2g pre-rolls. Each one combines 0.5g of hash with our finest THC-A indoor flower, then is hand-dipped in hash and coated in kief for an elevated effect. Packaged in a durable, crush-proof tube, they're perfect for on-the-go enjoyment. Available in six strains, Hashholes are sure to become a staple in your rotation.
Unleash next-level potency with Torch 2G THC-P Blazers Pre-Rolls — expertly crafted for experienced users seeking intense, long-lasting effects. Each pre-roll is packed with 2 grams of premium flower infused with ultra-powerful THC-P, delivering a bold, euphoric ride that hits hard and lingers. Whether you’re winding down or turning up, these pre-rolls bring the fire every time. *Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
Berry Pie (Sativa): Packs a super sweet and fruity blueberry berry flavor with a nutty vanilla exhale. With a soothing and happy overtone that will have you feeling energized yet kicked back for hours on end.
Mango Sherbet (Indica): Delivers hints of sugary berries and fresh sweet mango with a rich tropical overtone. Effects are mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing in nature.
Strawberry Diesel (Hybrid): Has a sweet, fruity flavor with strong notes of diesel fuel. Relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation.
*Warning! Must be 21 years old to purchase. This product contains THC! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Do not use if you are or might be pregnant or breastfeeding. Do not operate machinery, drive a car, or otherwise do anything where motor function is a requirement for safety. This product causes intoxication and more than likely will cause you to fail a THC-based drug test.
Certificate of Analysis COA for Torch 2g Pre Rolls
Fulfillment
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain exotic THCA flower, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, and ultra potent THCH THCP ready to use in the form of exotic flower, gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
